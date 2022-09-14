Products
Supportpage
AI Powered Support Pages and Ticketing System
Supportpage.io offers a help desk solution with a machine learning powered support site and an AI assisted ticketing system.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
by
Supportpage
About this launch
Supportpage
Supportpage by
Supportpage
was hunted by
Alexander T
in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
. Made by
Alexander T
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
Supportpage
is not rated yet. This is Supportpage's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#121
