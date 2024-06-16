Launches
Supportbot Pro
Custom ChatGPT chatbot for your website
Support Bot Pro is an AI-powered support agent. It integrates with your website, using your data to answer questions and generate leads. Its easy to install, customisable and is secure.
Customer Success
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Supportbot Pro
Supportbot Pro
AI Support Agents Trained On Your Own Data
Supportbot Pro by
Supportbot Pro
Robert Bodley
Customer Success
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Robert Bodley
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
Supportbot Pro
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Supportbot Pro's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
4
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#81
