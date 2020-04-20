Discussion
Rahul Pattamatta
Maker
Hey, Product Hunt 👋! I'm the founder of Supervised AI and I'm very excited to share Supervised AI with you. With limited resources and unlimited things to do, it is critical for founders and customer facing teams of high growth SaaS companies to understand their customer health - which is the lifeline of the company. It is especially important during times like these to keep a pulse on your customer behavior. This is why we built Supervised AI - a fast and intelligent way to leverage valuable customer data sitting in CRM's, emails, chat and other systems of record to help CX teams reduce churn and increase revenue by prioritizing their resources efficiently. Our goal is to build a co-pilot for customer facing teams so they don't have to play catch-up to their customers constantly. Who is this for? 1. If you are a SaaS company that has started making revenue and you have atleast a few users using your product. How does it work? 1. You sign up at supervisedai.com. 2. Connect your data with our several integrations. 3. You get a segmented list of bad and good customers delivered to your slack / inbox. Today, we are proud to share our platform publicly with you all and would love to get your feedback! I'll be around all day answering questions, so feel free to comment here or email me directly at rahul@supervisedai.com
