Advait Ruia
MakerCofounder of SuperTokens (YC S20)
Hey PH Community! We’ve built several startups previously and always spent an unnecessary amount of time and effort on *authentication*. As a result, we’ve built SuperTokens, an open source alternative to Auth0. We’ve spoken to 100s of developers and startups to understand the pain points with Auth0 and other services and we hope you find this useful! Why are we doing this? 1. Because we wanted to control our user data and have it stored in our own database. 2. We wanted certain customisations or changes that current identity providers did not support 3. We were an early stage startup that couldn’t afford to pay for some of these services 4. It took too long to go through and understand the documentation and architecture of alternate service providers How are we any easier? We think that Auth0, firebase etc are great services but auth is complex because there are so many different use cases for different types of apps. Since services have to cater to each of these, they tend to become complex in their documentation and implementation (due to no fault of their own). SuperTokens takes a modular approach - making it possible to pick only the features you need for your use case. This means you need not worry about complications associated with other features (eg: SSO, OAuth if you don’t need it) and this in turn makes it easier to implement and manage SuperTokens. Our GitHub link: https://github.com/supertokens/s... (please star it if you like it!) PH OFFER! For the next month, and till we are able to handle, we will get on calls with anyone to offer complete support for auth, regardless of whether you use SuperTokens! Book a slot here: https://calendly.com/supertokens...
Great job @advait_ruia and team!