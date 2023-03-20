Sign in
Superteam
AI that manages Customer Service & Sales for you
Superteam enables e-commerce businesses with action-based AI to provide instant customer service and conversational sales via WhatsApp, Instagram, Email, and soon iMessage.
Launched in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
by
Superteam
About this launch
Superteam
AI that manages Customer Service & Sales for you
Superteam by
Superteam
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Eduardo Mussali
and
Carlos Gotlib
. Featured on March 21st, 2023.
Superteam
is not rated yet. This is Superteam's first launch.
