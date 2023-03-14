Products
Supersonic
Ranked #1 for today
Supersonic
A game-like social fitness app to help you get moving
Supersonic is a virtual park for runners and walkers worldwide. Fun features like streaks, voice-guided levels, and achievements make being active feel like a game. It's easy to use and will motivate you to make active movement a lifelong habit.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Social Network
,
Running
by
Supersonic
About this launch
Supersonic
A game-like social fitness app to help you get moving
Supersonic by
Supersonic
was hunted by
Kushagra Agarwal
in
Health & Fitness
,
Social Network
,
Running
. Made by
Kushagra Agarwal
,
Puneet Goyal
and
Felix Jamestin
. Featured on March 15th, 2023.
Supersonic
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Supersonic's first launch.
