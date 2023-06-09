Get app
Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Superpowered
See Superpowered’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Superpowered
Superpowered
The AI copilot for your meetings
Visit
Upvote 50
15% off Pro for 3 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Superpowered is the AI copilot for your meetings. No bots. No recordings. Just really good AI notes.
Launched in
Meetings
Calendar
Artificial Intelligence
by
Superpowered
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Superpowered
The AI copilot for your meetings
175
reviews
115
followers
Follow for updates
Superpowered by
Superpowered
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Meetings
,
Calendar
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jordan Dearsley
,
Nikhil Gupta
,
Ibrahim Irfan
and
Alexander Thomas
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Superpowered
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 174 users. It first launched on February 9th, 2021.
Upvotes
50
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report