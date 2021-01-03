  1. Home
A Contact Page for Influencers

#4 Product of the Day
Influencers, Superpage gives a new way to fund your passion by responding to fan messages. By setting up your unique contact page, you can now let anyone send a message by paying what they want.
Send responses, track earnings & do more with your fans - all from the Dashboard
2 Reviews5.0/5
SachinFreelance Webflow Designer
This is an amazing product. Haven’t used it completely but can already see this as earn.com alternative
Srivatsa Mudumby
Maker
Building for Influencers of the world⚡️
@ze_rusty Thanks Sachin :)
SachinFreelance Webflow Designer
@ze_rusty @srivatsamudumby Thanks for the slick product.
Deep Kakkad
Great product and team! I can see them becoming the go-to platform/tool for influencers, consultants, coaches, and more.
@dkakkad99 Thanks Deep, loved having you as a beta user and those conversations ✨
👋 Hey lovely PH community, wishing y'all a Super New Year! 🎉 People want to talk to influencers of the world but because of huge volume of messages & poor incentivization, influencers can never respond to everyone mindfully. We spoke to a ton of influencers and almost everyone complained "my inboxes are spammed". DMs & e-mails were built for generic human communication. With huge follower-base & more people seeking their time, influencers need a slightly different communication setup - designed just for them. That's what we're building at Superpage - a communication system uniquely crafted for influencers. ✨ We compiled some really cool Superpages created so far: https://superpage.to/rahul https://superpage.to/surajboddu https://superpage.to/chettyarun **Features:** 🕶 Personalised Contact Page. 💰 Let followers message you by paying what they want - Questions, appreciation or just a random conversation. 📈 Dashboard - Respond to fan messages, track earnings etc. ✋ Restricted Messaging - Chats auto end when you stop responding. **Next up:** 🔄 Issue refunds (coming soon) 📈 Analytics (coming soon) 📱 iOS & Android apps(coming soon) Special thanks to @kevin for hunting us in such a short time. :) We'd love to hear your feedback on how it can help you and how we can make it better. ⚡️
