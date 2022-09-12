Products
Supernote
Supernote
An elegant productivity gadget to replace your notebooks
Take notes, sketch, annotate printed documents, read ebooks and unleash your creativity with the distraction-free digital notebook.
Productivity
Writing
Tech
Supernote
Supernote
An elegant productivity gadget to replace your notebooks
Supernote by
Supernote
Kenna
Productivity
Writing
Tech
. Featured on September 12th, 2022.
Supernote
is not rated yet. This is Supernote's first launch.
