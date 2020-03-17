Discussion
Andrew Hoskins
Maker
Spaced-repetition is a proven effective memory technique commonly applied to language learning. It has caught on with language learning products like Memrise and Duolingo, and before that, many of us have created hand-written flashcards in school. But I think spaced-repetition can be used for much more. I think improving memory and recall in all domains is an important and under-appreciated skill. Supermind's goal is to provide you with the easiest way to improve memory across all you do. Supermind takes the form of a chrome extension + website + daily emails for review. We all have busy days and it's meant to fit in-between it all.
