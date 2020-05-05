Supermanagers Podcast

Discussion
Franco Varriano
Hunter
Supermanagers, the new podcast from my friends at Fellow, is here! @aydin_mirzaee, CEO of Fellow.app, interviews world-class executives about the habits, thought patterns and experiences that have helped them become the leaders they are today. The first three episodes feature: - David Cancel, CEO of Drift, on the art of servant leadership - Sara Varni, CMO of Twilio, on how to motivate and develop your team - Michele Romanow, President of Clearbanc, on building a culture of trust I’ll be tuning in this morning and recommend that you do, too: https://fellow.app/supermanagers/
Maker
@aydin_mirzaee @francovarriano thanks so much for the support, Franco! We're really stoked to be bringing some of the world's best managers and leaders to this podcast. Appreciate the love!
Nice! It's not often that you see a podcast dedicated to the ins and outs of managing people. Really excited for this one! Good stuff @aydin_mirzaee ! Subscribed.
Maker
@aydin_mirzaee @thecoolestcool thank you so much for your support, Ross! We're thrilled to be having these conversations and we know that it's going to help a lot of managers and leaders around the world. 🌎
