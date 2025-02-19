Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Superforce
Superforce

Superforce

Salesforce Command Palette
Superforce is a productivity tool for Salesforce power users. Boost your efficiency in Salesforce with hotkeys, global search, scripts, and more, without ever leaving the keyboard.
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivitySalesSaaS

Meet the team

Superforce gallery image
Superforce gallery image
Superforce gallery image
Superforce gallery image
Superforce gallery image
Superforce gallery image
Superforce gallery image
Superforce gallery image
Superforce gallery image
Superforce gallery image
Superforce gallery image
Superforce gallery image
Superforce gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Superforce
Superforce
Salesforce Command Palette
57
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Superforce by
Superforce
was hunted by
Ian Stuart
in Productivity, Sales, SaaS. Made by
Ian Stuart
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
Superforce
is not rated yet. This is Superforce's first launch.