Superforce
Salesforce Command Palette
Superforce is a productivity tool for Salesforce power users. Boost your efficiency in Salesforce with hotkeys, global search, scripts, and more, without ever leaving the keyboard.
Productivity
Sales
SaaS
About this launch
Salesforce Command Palette
Superforce by
was hunted by
Ian Stuart
in
Productivity
Sales
SaaS
. Made by
Ian Stuart
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Superforce's first launch.