Superflow Rewrite (ChatGPT)
Superflow Rewrite (ChatGPT)
Rewrite compelling website copy in-context, in seconds.
Excited to announce Superflow Rewrite. Improve website copy in seconds to boost conversion rates, SEO & user engagement. With Superflow, design iteration & collaboration just got a whole lot faster!
Design Tools
Productivity
Marketing
Superflow: Annotate live websites
Superflow: Annotate live websites
Collaborate on live websites like you collaborate on Google Docs or Figma.
Superflow Rewrite (ChatGPT) by
Superflow: Annotate live websites
Michael Seibel
Design Tools
Productivity
Marketing
Rakesh Goyal
Hensen Huynh
Vivek Khakhkhar
Theresa Sobocinski
Vivan Puri
Jonny Lin
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
Superflow: Annotate live websites
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on October 18th, 2022.
