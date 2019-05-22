Pick a person to receive the gift. The Superperson!
Invite other friends, create a calendar & fill it with thoughtful individual events and fun group activities. With Superdays, each friend shows their love by adding something personal to the adventure.
This is what happens when your friends take over your calendar for a weekSummer 2017. Finally back home in Berlin. Resting, need a break. I had spent the years before working in the tech world. San Francisco. Paris. Always a little busy and not nearly as much time spent with my friends as I'd like.
Love surprises, the caring and especially the AND and not OR : no more fight upon the flawed principle that there can be only one thing done
Well I guess it's in the plans but the more support we can have on actual execution of the ideas the better !
Technology at the service of more human connection, not less. That's all we need.Duc Ha Duong has used this product for one day.
I love the idea of the app! It's amazing how powerful a single day can be and how much fun you can have doing things you normally don't do.
I tried an early version, where some user flows and copy were a bit confusing. Some of my friends did not get what they were supposed to do.
I used the older version of Superdays where I asked my friends to add something to my calendar, without gifting it to anyone.Silvia Cored has used this product for one day.
Stephan Gabler Founder / CEO of Superdays
🎉🎉🎉 Hello Product Hunt! At first, thank you @sliver86 for hunting us. We're grateful to have the chance to show our (yet in beta) product to this great community. A few years ago, I did a little experiment and let me friends control my life for a whole week. This crazy idea grew and changed and turned into Superdays, an app to create days packed with unique and personal events, as a gift for your friends and loved ones. Superdays helps you find inspiration for unique events and makes the process of organizing a special group gift effortless. In the future, tickets for events can be bought directly inside the app. Costs can be split and people can opt to join events. We'd love to get your feedback, both on the idea and our UX. Let us know in the comments or send us an email. Greetings from Berlin!
I stumbled after Superdays when @stephan_gabler posted his experience on a medium post (https://medium.com/@sgabler/this...)... it's a really great way to try out new experiencing alone and with friends, often getting out of your comfort zone!
Nikolaus Thomale
Amazing, truly live changing idea :)
