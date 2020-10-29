  1. Home
There is a massive functionality gap between free and commercial image annotation tools. SuperAnnotate Desktop is closing this gap by providing the fastest all-inclusive tools for computer vision engineers to complete their annotation tasks.
SuperAnnotate Lands $3M Seed Round To Streamline Image LabelingOne mislabeled image can mean difficulty in finding it later, something SuperAnnotate is working to change so that data scientists can find what they are looking for the first time.
SuperAnnotate Announces Strategic Partnership With OpenCV to Improve Annotation for Computer Vision WorkflowsSAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperAnnotate, an AI-powered annotation platform for machine learning engineers and annotation teams, and OpenCV, the leading open source computer vision platform, announce a strategic partnership to significantly improve the annotation process and toolset around computer vision.
SuperAnnotate uses AI techniques to speed up data labelingSuperAnnotate, an AI-powered annotation platform for engineers and labeling teams, today announced it has raised $3 million in venture funding. The investment follows a four-month period during which the startup signed more than 3,000 data scientists and over 100 companies as customers, including Starsky Robotics, Percepto, Code42, Acme AI, and ClayAir.
Tigran Petrosyan
Maker
Co-founder and CEO at SuperAnnotate
Hey PH community! I’m Tigran, the co-founder and CEO of SuperAnnotate. Thanks @chrismessina for hunting us :) As a leading commercial annotation platform provider, we are super excited to introduce you to our brand new SuperAnnotate Desktop App - a free, super-fast, and all-inclusive image annotation tool for various computer vision applications. This was made possible due to our partnership with OpenCV! We have seen a huge gap in functionality between commercial and free/open-source annotation tools, and we’re excited to bridge this gap with this release. Coming from academia and seeing the pains with annotations firsthand, we want to make sure our computer vision community is equipped with world-class tools to kickstart their projects right away. Whether it’s putting bounding boxes and polygons, or key points and cuboids, we ensured to include the extensive experience we have gained while working with hundreds of computer vision teams. SuperAnnotate Desktop can be easily installed on all operating systems (Windows/Mac/Linux), and most importantly, it's FREE without any limitations! We are looking forward to hearing your comments and feedback to further improve your experience! Feel free to download the app from our website: https://www.superannotate.com/do...
Davit Avagyan
Great app, congratulations!
David Abgaryan (ZIP)
Software Engineer
Looks like a pill for annotation headache. The feature set is cool, works super fast! Thank you and Congrats on the launch!
Boris Adamyan
congratulations!
Boris Adamyan
congratulations, very useful tool
