Log InSign up

Super Social

Connect your favorite social platforms w/ 1 link!

get it

Super Social helps users connect multiple platforms and website with one clickable, shareable, and customizable link!

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Bri Bradford
Makers
Bri Bradford
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Jacqueline von TesmarHiring@jacqvon · Community at Product Hunt ⚡️
Hey @bribradford, Is there a limit to how many networks you can combine on this app?
Upvote ·
Bri BradfordMaker@bribradford · Super Social
Hi @jacqvon! currently there are 18 available networks + a url + your email!
Upvote ·