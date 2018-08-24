Super Social helps users connect multiple platforms and website with one clickable, shareable, and customizable link!
Jacqueline von TesmarHiring@jacqvon · Community at Product Hunt ⚡️
Hey @bribradford, Is there a limit to how many networks you can combine on this app?
Bri Bradford
Hi @jacqvon! currently there are 18 available networks + a url + your email!
