Supavec
Supavec
The open source RAG as a service platform
The open-source alternative to Carbon AI. Build powerful RAG applications with any data source, at any scale.
Free Options
Open Source
Developer Tools
Supavec
The open source RAG as a Service.
Supavec by
Supavec
was hunted by
Taishi Kato
in
Open Source
Developer Tools
. Made by
Taishi Kato
. Featured on February 16th, 2025.
Supavec
is not rated yet. This is Supavec's first launch.