Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Supatale
Supatale
Personalized AI Fairy Tales for everyone
Visit
Upvote 13
25%OFF the first 10 tales
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
📖Review your life through Fairy Tales. 🪄See your strengths and understand how much you've accomplished. 💝Show your loved ones and friends how amazing they are.
Launched in
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
Books
by
Supatale
Sprig - AI Product Insights Feed
Ad
Get a real-time feed of product opportunities with Sprig AI
About this launch
Supatale
Personalized AI Fairy Tales for everyone
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Supatale by
Supatale
was hunted by
Kate Bovk
in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
. Made by
Kate Bovk
. Featured on November 21st, 2023.
Supatale
is not rated yet. This is Supatale's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report