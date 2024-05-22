Launches
Supaclip
Supaclip
Instantly turn your videos into knowledge base.
Learning from videos is no more a tough task as Supaclips transform videos into searchable knowledge assets such as concise summaries, accurate transcripts, precise timestamps, and an AI-powered assistant trained on the video data.
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Video
Supaclip
About this launch
Supaclip
Instantly turn your videos into knowledge base.
Supaclip by
Supaclip
Khush Mahajan
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Video
Khush Mahajan
Rajat Dhoot
Yagyesh Bobde
Featured on May 24th, 2024.
Supaclip
This is Supaclip's first launch.
21
3
