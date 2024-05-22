Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Supaclip

Supaclip

Instantly turn your videos into knowledge base.

Free
Learning from videos is no more a tough task as Supaclips transform videos into searchable knowledge assets such as concise summaries, accurate transcripts, precise timestamps, and an AI-powered assistant trained on the video data.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Video
 by
Supaclip
PREM AI
PREM AI
Ad
Focus on your Product - We handle the AI complexities.
About this launch
SupaclipInstantly turn your videos into knowledge base.
0
reviews
39
followers
Supaclip by
Supaclip
was hunted by
Khush Mahajan
in Artificial Intelligence, Tech, Video. Made by
Khush Mahajan
,
Rajat Dhoot
and
Yagyesh Bobde
. Featured on May 24th, 2024.
Supaclip
is not rated yet. This is Supaclip's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-