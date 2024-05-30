Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → supa.guide
supa.guide
Ranked #11 for today

supa.guide

Making you a Supabase expert

Payment Required
A book to get you from 0 to expert in Supabase, written by David (@activenode)
Launched in
Developer Tools
Coding Books
SDK
 by
supa.guide
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Supabase
Supabase
8,930 upvotes
Thanks to Paul and Ant and all the other people from Supabase supporting this!
About this launch
supa.guide
supa.guideMaking you a Supabase expert
0
reviews
59
followers
supa.guide by
supa.guide
was hunted by
David
in Developer Tools, Coding Books, SDK. Made by
David
. Featured on June 4th, 2024.
supa.guide
is not rated yet. This is supa.guide's first launch.
Upvotes
62
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#31