Product
Sup
Ranked #15 for today
Sup
Share sounds on your friend's phone, even when its locked
Free
Record and share audio clips that play on your friends phone, even when their screen is locked. Conversation is more than text. Speak, be heard, say it out loud.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Audio
+2 by
Sup
About this launch
Sup
Share sounds on your friend's phone even when its locked
Sup by
Sup
was hunted by
Justin Higgins
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Audio
. Made by
Charles Haggas
,
Justin Higgins
,
Billy Chasen
,
Albert Berk Toledo
,
James Rhodes
and
Wolfram Rong
. Featured on December 13th, 2022.
Sup
is not rated yet. This is Sup's first launch.
