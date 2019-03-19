Sunlight is a platform for companies looking to grow a highly engaging learning culture at work by empowering your team to access any course, book, or event in the world.
Hello! Product Hunt community 👋 Designing for how people will learn and grow in the coming years is what our 12 person team dreams about every night. Over the past decade we have built learning & development programs on every continent (except Antartica 😊) Over half of today’s jobs are at risk of being eliminated or significantly altered in the next 15 years. For millennials this has made training the most valuable benefit a company can offer. To prepare us for this future, we built Sunlight to organize and make all of the world’s learning opportunities accessible. Even more important than the functionality of our product, we are making it easy for companies of all sizes to create an engaging learning culture. With Sunlight you can just assign a learning budget and enjoy the beautifully curated experience given your learner profile. · Our analytics dashboards keep HR managers, CFOs and CEOs happy. · Our personalized recommendations keep your team members happy while growing. · Our Slack Integrations and social activity feeds keep people engaged and aware of the diverse learning opportunities grasping their colleagues’ enrollment. We envision a future where everyone has access to any learning opportunity and the resources allocated to pursue those opportunities with as little friction as possible. All the support in growing your people! With Gratitude, Juan Lagrange CEO PS. Thanks to @jtzou for hunting us!!
Been following Sunlight for awhile now...and I'm *so* excited to see them launch the service I believe will fundamentally change the way employees access continued learning content from within. So many employees sit on unused continued learning budgets because searching for content is too much of a hassle, the approval process is too convoluted, or the motivations just aren't there. I admire the Sunlight team for trying to change this and cannot wait to see the ripple effect it will have on industries for years to come ☀️
Solving a real problem and curating great content, definitely worth checking out for a team! Pros: The platform looks awesome, and I'm sure the learning metrics, featured content + dashboard get even better when a whole team in onboarded (as opposed to using it as an individual) Cons: none so far Congrats on the launch!
