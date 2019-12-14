SunDrift Eco-Friendly Backpacking Gear

Discussion
Fiona Parfrey
Maker
Hey! I'm Fiona, founder of SunDrift. At SunDrift our mission is to create travel gear that is light on your back and easy on the planet. That's why we've created sustainable 55-litre travel backpacks made primarily from recycled plastic (PET). Our products are designed to fit female curves comfortably, have built in safety features (such as a whistle and hidden pockets), and are lightweight and durable. The idea for the products came from my own personal frustrations with the range (or lack of!) backpacks on the market for female travel enthusiasts. While on a solo backpacking trip earlier this year, I discovered I wasn't alone as I heard other female backpackers complaining about this from dorm to dorm. I am open to suggestions and feedback, regarding both our products and website. Please feel free to let me know your thoughts! We would like to offer a 5% discount to the Product Hunt community, simply enter code "PH5" on checkout. Plus you will also benefit from free delivery :) Cheers!
