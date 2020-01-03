Summerian
Greeting Hello PH folks from the beautiful Vietnam 🇻🇳 It’s near Tet holiday here and we decided to launch this product so everyone can have a joyful New Year’s Eve with their families! About product Summerian is a book summary app that delivers text and audio summaries of best-selling non-fiction. It is available on iOS (iPhone, iPad, Watch), TvOS (Apple TV) and Web. The Android version is coming out real soon! What makes Summerian different? There are many big names on the market already. However, many people complained about the quality of their summaries: too many details are cut off, making it hard to understand the subject (and also the book) thoroughly. That’s the pain that Summerian is trying to solve. We try to deliver summaries that can give “aha” moments to people. Rather than trimming the summaries down to under 15 minutes, we focus on perfecting each and every summary until they fully and beautifully reflect the whole book. What is next? We have two big missions in 2020: - Expand the categories and book titles that we can cover - Collect feedback about the summaries’ content, adjust and innovate the editorial system (Hey, that’s why we’re here! 👋) (pic slack group) - We have a community of early adopters! Also, we’ll launch the Android version shortly after this, probably in mid-Feb 2020. Android users, sorry for the long wait! Special discount for PH I grow from the support of the PH community, so I’ve always wanted to return the favor. You can use the code PHSUM30 to get Summerian for 30% off all plans. Note that it can be used only on the web version, at checkout. Let’s stay in touch! You can always send me a personal question at support@summerian.net or get help from our support via: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Summerian_app Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Summeri...
