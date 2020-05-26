Summer of Product
Learn the Product skills you need to accelerate your career.
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Pradip Khakhar
Maker
Hey Product Hunt Community! 👋 Thank you, Hiten for hunting 🙏 I’m super excited to launch Summer of Product. Over 6 days we’ve picked topics that are relevant to product people. Join the conversation as we share our learnings and insights into building awesome products. Join us daily: 📅 June 01 through 06, 2020 ⏰ 12 noon ET - 1 pm ET (9 am PT, 5 pm UK, 9.30 pm IST) 🎟 Grab your FREE ticket. Which session(s) are you most interested in? June 01: Shipping more by doing less with @mubashariqbal June 02: Stories from the trenches of remote team collaboration with @marie_prokopets June 03: Conversations with a Product Manager working in a software & non-software company with Pippa Gittings & Julian Osterwalder June 04: Lessons learned from 17 years of remote Product Management with @hnshah June 05: A Crash Course in Audience Research for Product People with @katebour June 06: What a Product Person needs to know about sales with @louisnicholls_ Have a question for one of the speakers? Comment below or you can ask using the form on the landing page and we'll pass them along to the speaker. Tune in to hear their responses. See you for the first session on June 01, 2020, at 12 noon ET.
Upvote (3)Share
Looking forward to this, always trying to improve my product skills and this is a great line up.
UpvoteShare