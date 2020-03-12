Summer Bod 2020

Discussion
Joshua Dance
Maker
I found myself doing the same calculations again and again as I progressed on my fitness journey. I used these principles to drop from 28% bf to 20%. (no abs yet :) I learned Javascript to build this calculator. Hope it is useful. If there are errors or over-generalizations, let me know, I am going to be making it more and more powerful as I learn more about web apps. The biggest thing I hope to help others learn, is getting in shape is an equation. Yes there are complications but once you understand how your body uses energy and how you supply it with energy you can actually achieve your goals. It doesn't have to be guesses and magic. If you consistently measure and apply the equations, you can't fail.
