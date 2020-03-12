  1. Home
Summer Bod 2020

100 days till summer, this calculator will get you abs.

The best time to start on your summer bod, was last summer.
Next best time is right now. Let's do this. ⚡️
Enter your weight, estimate your body fat % with comparison images, pick your caloric deficit and see how long it will take to unearth your glorious abs
Joshua Dance
Joshua Dance
Maker
I found myself doing the same calculations again and again as I progressed on my fitness journey. I used these principles to drop from 28% bf to 20%. (no abs yet :) I learned Javascript to build this calculator. Hope it is useful. If there are errors or over-generalizations, let me know, I am going to be making it more and more powerful as I learn more about web apps. The biggest thing I hope to help others learn, is getting in shape is an equation. Yes there are complications but once you understand how your body uses energy and how you supply it with energy you can actually achieve your goals. It doesn't have to be guesses and magic. If you consistently measure and apply the equations, you can't fail.
