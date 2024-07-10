Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Sugar Free: Food Scanner
Sugar Free: Food Scanner

Sugar Free: Food Scanner

Sugar Detox App

Free
• Detect hidden sugars with our label scanner • Get personalized guidance from an AI nutritionist • Track your progress and beat sugar addiction • Ultimate lifestyle tool for a healthier you!
Launched in
iOS
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Sugar Free: Food Scanner
Free ATS by Dover
Free ATS by Dover
Ad
The best all-in-one ATS for startups. Simply recruiting now.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Swift
Appwrite
About this launch
Sugar Free: Food Scanner
Sugar Free: Food Scanner#1 Sugar Detox App!
0
reviews
63
followers
Sugar Free: Food Scanner by
Sugar Free: Food Scanner
was hunted by
Garen Orchyan
in iOS, Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Alexander Grossman
,
Ghulam Abbas
,
Garen Orchyan
,
Aleksandr Sabri
,
Valeriia Avramenko
,
Boris Markarian
,
Daniil Okhlopkov
,
Максим Иванов
and
Sergei Karavaev
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
Sugar Free: Food Scanner
is not rated yet. This is Sugar Free: Food Scanner's first launch.
Upvotes
65
Vote chart
Comments
20
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-