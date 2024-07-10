Launches
Sugar Free: Food Scanner
Sugar Free: Food Scanner
Sugar Detox App
• Detect hidden sugars with our label scanner • Get personalized guidance from an AI nutritionist • Track your progress and beat sugar addiction • Ultimate lifestyle tool for a healthier you!
Launched in
iOS
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
by
Sugar Free: Food Scanner
About this launch
Sugar Free: Food Scanner
#1 Sugar Detox App!
Sugar Free: Food Scanner by
Sugar Free: Food Scanner
was hunted by
Garen Orchyan
in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Alexander Grossman
,
Ghulam Abbas
,
Garen Orchyan
,
Aleksandr Sabri
,
Valeriia Avramenko
,
Boris Markarian
,
Daniil Okhlopkov
,
Максим Иванов
and
Sergei Karavaev
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
Sugar Free: Food Scanner
is not rated yet. This is Sugar Free: Food Scanner's first launch.
Upvotes
65
Comments
20
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
