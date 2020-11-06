  1. Home
Telegram-first customer support tool

SuchChat is a Telegram-first customer support tool built for:
📢 Channel Admins
👥 Community Managers
🤖 Bot Developers
💳 Business Owners
👨‍💻 And anyone else who spends 1+ hour/day chatting with followers/users/clients in Telegram
7 SuchChat Features For Effective Customer Support via TelegramIn the previous post, we described why we built SuchChat, and we outlined the various solutions that we tried to use for our own business. In this post, we'll share with you some of the coolest features that SuchChat has to offer, so you can decide whether it suits your needs or not.
Customer Support via TelegramWe're running a membership bot platform for Telegram, and when we launched almost two years ago, we asked ourselves - what is the best possible way to support our users via Telegram? We believe these two things are absolutely critical: Communication quality. Messages need to flow back and forth in both directions without any disruption.
Yury Smykalov
Maker
Founder of InviteMember & SuchChat
Hey, If you're an indie maker/publisher/business owner/startup founder, you probably spend a lot of time chatting with your followers, users, and clients. Do you? I've personally engaged in over 10K conversations while working on small startups over the past few years and I know how difficult and time-consuming it could be. Currently, we're working on a product for the Telegram ecosystem (invitemember.com) and, of course, we chat with our users via Telegram a lot. As we grew, we were constantly looking for the right tool to do the job. We just needed two things: - quality Telegram integration (stability, different media types & stickers support, etc.) - pro-level support features (chats management, quick replies, teamwork capabilities) From simple forwarding bots like Livegram to powerful omnichannel support systems like UseResponse, we tested almost every solution on the market available and no one was good enough for us (https://medium.com/invitemember/...). So we scratched our own itch and built SuchChat (https://such.chat) — a minimalistic yet powerful customer support tool for Telegram. If you chat with your users/clients/followers in Telegram a lot — give it a try! SuchChat is completely free to get started (up to 100 active chats/month).
