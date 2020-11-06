discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Yury Smykalov
MakerFounder of InviteMember & SuchChat
Hey, If you're an indie maker/publisher/business owner/startup founder, you probably spend a lot of time chatting with your followers, users, and clients. Do you? I've personally engaged in over 10K conversations while working on small startups over the past few years and I know how difficult and time-consuming it could be. Currently, we're working on a product for the Telegram ecosystem (invitemember.com) and, of course, we chat with our users via Telegram a lot. As we grew, we were constantly looking for the right tool to do the job. We just needed two things: - quality Telegram integration (stability, different media types & stickers support, etc.) - pro-level support features (chats management, quick replies, teamwork capabilities) From simple forwarding bots like Livegram to powerful omnichannel support systems like UseResponse, we tested almost every solution on the market available and no one was good enough for us (https://medium.com/invitemember/...). So we scratched our own itch and built SuchChat (https://such.chat) — a minimalistic yet powerful customer support tool for Telegram. If you chat with your users/clients/followers in Telegram a lot — give it a try! SuchChat is completely free to get started (up to 100 active chats/month).
Share