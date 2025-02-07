Launches
Subtrace
Subtrace
Resolve production issues faster
Subtrace lets developers resolve production issues faster. Unlike Sentry and other backend monitoring tools, Subtrace makes it easy to search for the requests that truly matter during an incident.
Launch tags:
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
Meet the team
About this launch
Subtrace
Connect your backend to Chrome DevTools
Subtrace by
Subtrace
was hunted by
Sachin Sridhar
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Sachin Sridhar
and
Adhityaa Chandrasekar
. Featured on February 14th, 2025.
Subtrace
is not rated yet. This is Subtrace's first launch.