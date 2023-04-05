Products
This is the latest launch from Substack
See Substack’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Substack Notes

Substack Notes

A new way for writers to share their thoughts.

Free
Embed
In Notes, writers will be able to post short-form content and share ideas with each other and their readers. Like the Recommendations feature, Notes is designed to drive discovery across Substack.
Launched in Writing by
Substack
About this launch
SubstackPaid email newsletters made simple
11reviews
5
followers
Substack Notes by
Substack
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in Writing. Made by
Chris Best
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Substack
is rated 4.3/5 by 11 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2018.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#50
Week rank
#166