This is the latest launch from Substack
See Substack’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Substack Notes
Substack Notes
A new way for writers to share their thoughts.
In Notes, writers will be able to post short-form content and share ideas with each other and their readers. Like the Recommendations feature, Notes is designed to drive discovery across Substack.
Launched in
Writing
by
Substack
Substack
Paid email newsletters made simple
Substack Notes by
Substack
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Writing
. Made by
Chris Best
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Substack
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 11 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2018.
