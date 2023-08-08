Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Subsidio
Subsidio
One app. All your subscriptions. Peace of mind.
Visit
Upvote 8
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Ever felt frustrated by an unwanted subscription charge? With Subsidio you would never have it. We are your subscriptions manager.
Launched in
Productivity
Tech
by
Subsidio
monday.com for startups
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
About this launch
Subsidio
One app. All your subscriptions. Peace of mind.
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Subsidio by
Subsidio
was hunted by
Hector
in
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Hector
. Featured on August 9th, 2023.
Subsidio
is not rated yet. This is Subsidio's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report