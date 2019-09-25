Discussion
Hi PH 👋🏻, I'm Akash, the Co-Founder of Cashfree. Firstly, many thanks to @nivasravi for hunting us 🙏😊 Today we are glad to introduce Subscriptions by Cashfree, built to help Indian and global businesses operating in India collect recurring payments. Recurring payments are fast catching up in India. With the introduction of subscription-based services like Netflix📺, Spotify, and others like furniture renting 🛋️ etc, and the rapidly growing SaaS business in India, there is a need for payment solutions that make accepting recurring payments easy. Subscriptions by Cashfree offers the most versatile set of payment modes for recurring payments - ✅ Credit Cards ✅ Debit Cards ✅ eMandates via Debit Cards and Net Banking How do Subscriptions work: 1) Create a subscription plan via Dashboard or API. 2) Add subscribers by sharing link over SMS, email or Whatsapp 3) User authorizes the future payments The payments are collected automatically based on the set service conditions 💸💸. This works seamlessly if you are already using Cashfree’s payment gateway and it requires no change to implement subscriptions. Features:- ✅ A variety of subscription-based billing models -On-demand or periodic ✅ Zero IT dependency - No coding required. You can set up subscription plans with Cashfree’s dashboard without the need to write a single line of code ✅ Advanced analytics - Stay on top of every subscription plan details with the dashboard or Cashfree APIs. ✅ Upfront charge facility - Got upfront charges? Charge your customers a one-time fee at the start of service along with recurring payments. [LIVE PREVIEW] If you are using an Indian bank account, you can check if your account supports recurring payments! Just comment #subscriptions We would love to take your questions and receive feedback. If there is any specific request please do share them in the comment section. Looking forward to your feedback. 🛎️PS: The Product Hunt 🐈community is invited to try out Subscriptions by Cashfree. Use coupon code ‘PHSUBS’ during sign-up and accept emandate payments at Zero TDR.
#subscriptions Would love to check.
