Home
Product
Sublime Todo
Minimalist, text editor-based task management for macOS
A keyboard-driven, distraction-free todo app for macOS. Inspired by Sublime Text's efficiency, featuring project tags, smart organization, and fast native macOS build.
Free
Mac
Productivity
Task Management
About this launch
Minimalist, text editor-based task management for macOS
Sublime Todo by
was hunted by
Daniel Dewar
Mac
Productivity
Task Management
. Made by
Daniel Dewar
. Featured on December 27th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Sublime Todo's first launch.