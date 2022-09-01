Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Styler ShoeCase by LG
Ranked #17 for today
Styler ShoeCase by LG
Protect your sneakers, in style.
More info
Upvote 5
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
LG Styler ShoeCase with transparent panels is a space-friendly solution for shoe storage and showcasing shoes. In addition to creating the ideal environment for storing shoes by protecting against humidity and fabric-discoloring UV light
Launched in
Fashion
by
Styler ShoeCase by LG
Clever Ads for Slack
Ad
Connect Slack with Google, Microsoft, Facebook & Twitter Ads
About this launch
Styler ShoeCase by LG
Protect your sneakers, in style.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Styler ShoeCase by LG by
Styler ShoeCase by LG
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Fashion
. Featured on September 1st, 2022.
Styler ShoeCase by LG
is not rated yet. This is Styler ShoeCase by LG's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#89
Report