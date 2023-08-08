Products
Home
→
Product
→
StudyCurator
StudyCurator
An learning path generator you can self-host
Tailored study plans, resource recommendations, and study techniques, all in one self-hostable chatbot. Achieve your goals efficiently with personalized guidance.
Launched in
Education
Bots
Online Learning
by
StudyCurator
About this launch
StudyCurator
An Learning Path Generator you can Self-Host
StudyCurator by
StudyCurator
was hunted by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
in
Education
,
Bots
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
and
Tuan Mai Quang
. Featured on August 9th, 2023.
StudyCurator
is not rated yet. This is StudyCurator's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
