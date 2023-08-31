Products
Study Plannr
Study Plannr
ChatGPT powered study plans
Study Plannr generates personalized and smart study plans with ChatGPT, optimizing revision by considering subjects, topics, and assessment dates. Level up your revision efficiency with Study Plannr.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Study Plannr
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Check out Study Plannr and fire away with any questions and feedback! "
The makers of Study Plannr
About this launch
Study Plannr
ChatGPT powered study plans
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Study Plannr by
Study Plannr
was hunted by
Li Jiansheng
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Li Jiansheng
. Featured on September 1st, 2023.
Study Plannr
is not rated yet. This is Study Plannr's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
