StudWorkk
Ranked #10 for today
StudWorkk
Toptal but with the top creative student freelancers in U.S
Need any creative work done (UX/UI Design, Graphic Design, Marketing, etc.)? StudWorkk connects companies with the top creative student freelancers in North America.
Launched in
Web App
,
Freelance
,
SaaS
by
StudWorkk
About this launch
StudWorkk
Toptal but with the Top Creative Student Freelancers in U.S
StudWorkk by
StudWorkk
was hunted by
Michael Chan
in
Web App
,
Freelance
,
SaaS
. Made by
Michael Chan
. Featured on February 13th, 2023.
StudWorkk
is not rated yet. This is StudWorkk's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#10
