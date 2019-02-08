Stubborn Illustrations
30 little exciting little stories from the startup world
#3 Product of the DayToday
Create a unique story for a website, application, or presentation. There are 30 main illustrations and 30 background images in the pack. Changing and overlapping them, you can quickly illustrate any idea of your startup.
Reviews
+1 review
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Denis ShepovalovMakerHiring@shepovalovdenis · Self-employed UX/UI Designer
Hey hunters! Today we are happy to present you our new illustration pack! We are working hard to create a really awesome illustration so we’re happy to get your feedback and questions. And I am here to answer them all! PS. As always we provide you a 30% discount with PH30 promo code. Use it while checkout popup.
Upvote Share·