Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Stubborn Generator

Stubborn Generator

Free illustrations constructor for Figma & Sketch.

Stubborn Generator it is free set of incredibly 25 cool characters and 50 background objects. All compnents are editable with Sketcch symbols and Figma components. SVG, PNG also attached. Create a unique story for your next project for free.
Reviews
Discussion
Denis Shepovalov
Denis Shepovalov
Maker
We are so excited​ to introduce you our free Stubborn Generator with 25 incredibly cool characters. Create a unique story mixing styles, scenes, ​and objects. All components are vector based and carefully grouped. Also,​ you can ask me anything​ about this pack, I'm here to answer. Have fun!
6 UpvotesShare
dmitry.giryavenko
dmitry.giryavenko
Very nice product)))
3 UpvotesShare
Denis Shepovalov
Denis Shepovalov
Maker
@dmitrygiryaven1 Glad you like it! Thanks!
UpvoteShare
Tim Kremer
Tim Kremer
Absolutely incredible work. Thank you.
3 UpvotesShare
Laura
Laura
Hi Denis, thank you for great illustrations! Is there any way to quickly change skin colors and other colors?
3 UpvotesShare
Denis Shepovalov
Denis Shepovalov
Maker
@susana16 Thanks for your interest! Of course! You can just change colors (skin and clothes) on the left side of artboards and they will be changed everywhere.
UpvoteShare