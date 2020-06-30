Discussion
Hi all, I'm Dan, founder of Stryve (Formally Digital Profile). Over the last 6 months the business has been going through a transformation process, evaluating who we are, why we exist, and what we’re trying to achieve. We’ve created the foundations to help us grow, it’s time to take our vision to the next step! Our new platform you will be able to post, rate, suggest learning resources & ask for career guidance from the community. You’ll be able to follow friends and peers through their learning journey, and find out what people are learning. We’ll match you to relevant career opportunities, courses, books, meetups, people, and much more. This is a new chapter and I welcome any feedback.
What stage of career is this best suited for, Dan?
@neilcocker Great question. Its for any level. People are posting learning material from all different levels. In fact one of the features you can say what level you think it's best for.
@danlewistech Great news. Hope it goes well!
This looks really interesting Dan. It feels more like a social network to me. I recently left Facebook (after taking a break). There was lots I liked (the chance to connect, learn, share, etc.) but just too much I didn't like (the effect on mental health, the invasion of privacy, the questionable ethics, etc.). I'm sure I'm not alone. Is part of the move you've made here to capitalise on this feeling?
@garethkthomas Yeah I've got fedup of junk "feeds". I wanted to create a place where you could actually find communities to be apart of from a learning sense & that was privacy focused.