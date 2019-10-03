Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Adrien Treuille
Maker
Hi PH 👋 I’m Adrien, co-founder of Streamlit. This project started with my personal frustration trying to build high-quality machine learning tools to visualize datasets and models. As a researcher and engineer, I’ve seen how poor tooling slows down machine learning projects. I wanted to make building beautiful, interactive tools as easy as writing simple Python scripts. Over the past year, my teammates and I have worked with a select beta community of over a hundred machine learning engineers to make a free, open-source Python library called Streamlit. We wanted the process of coding ML tools to feel like training a neural net or performing an ad-hoc analysis in Jupyter. We think we've achieved this, and I'm really excited to hear what you think.
UpvoteShare