StreamAlive App for Zoom

Just put it in the chat

Free Options
Run polls, quizzes, word clouds, spinner wheels, and more directly from the Zoom chat. No second screen. No browser tab hopping. 100% powered by the chat stream.
Launched in
SaaS
Remote Work
Online Learning
 by
StreamAlive
Zoom
About this launch
StreamAlive
StreamAliveLudicrously increase engagement on Zoom, Teams, YouTube Live
6reviews
722
followers
StreamAlive App for Zoom by
StreamAlive
was hunted by
Rishikesh Ranjan
in SaaS, Remote Work, Online Learning. Made by
Lux Narayan
,
Sachin Narula
,
Rohit Yadav
,
Sonu Yadav
,
Partho Ramchiary
,
Lakyntina L L
,
Joseph Varghese
,
Swethaa Suresh
,
Peter Claridge
and
Constantine Maring
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
StreamAlive
is rated 5/5 by 6 users. It first launched on July 18th, 2022.
