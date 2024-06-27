Launches
This is the latest launch from StreamAlive
See StreamAlive’s previous launch →
StreamAlive App for Zoom
StreamAlive App for Zoom
Just put it in the chat
Run polls, quizzes, word clouds, spinner wheels, and more directly from the Zoom chat. No second screen. No browser tab hopping. 100% powered by the chat stream.
SaaS
Remote Work
Online Learning
StreamAlive
About this launch
StreamAlive
Ludicrously increase engagement on Zoom, Teams, YouTube Live
StreamAlive App for Zoom by
StreamAlive
was hunted by
Rishikesh Ranjan
in
SaaS
,
Remote Work
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Lux Narayan
,
Sachin Narula
,
Rohit Yadav
,
Sonu Yadav
,
Partho Ramchiary
,
Lakyntina L L
,
Joseph Varghese
,
Swethaa Suresh
,
Peter Claridge
and
Constantine Maring
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
StreamAlive
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on July 18th, 2022.
