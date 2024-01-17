Products
Strategy Tactics
Strategy Tactics
Decades of wisdom distilled into a practical toolkit
54 action-packed tactics with step-by-step instructions that will develop a clear strategy to first survive, then thrive in our fast-moving world.
Strategy Tactics
About this launch
Strategy Tactics
Decades of wisdom distilled into a practical toolkit
Strategy Tactics by
Strategy Tactics
was hunted by
David Holl
in
Business Books
,
Operations
,
Human Resources
. Made by
David Holl
and
Benjamin Mosior
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Strategy Tactics
is not rated yet. This is Strategy Tactics's first launch.
