    Headless CMS designed for customization and performance

    This new version introduces major improvements including new content management features and a significant architecture refactoring to boost performance, scalability, and developer experience.
    Launched in
    Koop.ai
    Koop.ai
    Strapi
    Strapi 5 by
    was hunted by
    Victor Coisne
    in API, Website Builder, Developer Tools. Made by
    Victor Coisne
    ,
    Alexandre BODIN
    ,
    Pierre
    ,
    Aurélien Georget
    ,
    Pierre Wizla
    and
    Lucas Boilly
    . Featured on September 24th, 2024.
    is rated 4.9/5 by 75 users. It first launched on November 1st, 2017.
