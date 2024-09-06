Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Strapi 5
Strapi 5
Headless CMS designed for customization and performance
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This new version introduces major improvements including new content management features and a significant architecture refactoring to boost performance, scalability, and developer experience.
Launched in
API
Website Builder
Developer Tools
+1 by
Strapi
Koop.ai
Ad
Satisfy SOC compliance & insurance requirements in one tool
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Strapi
Design APIs fast, manage content easily.
76
reviews
294
followers
Follow for updates
Strapi 5 by
Strapi
was hunted by
Victor Coisne
in
API
,
Website Builder
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Victor Coisne
,
Alexandre BODIN
,
Pierre
,
Aurélien Georget
,
Pierre Wizla
and
Lucas Boilly
. Featured on September 24th, 2024.
Strapi
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 75 users. It first launched on November 1st, 2017.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report
This is the latest launch from Strapi
See Strapi’s 7 previous launches →