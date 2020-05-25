Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews
Denis Shepovalov
Maker
Hey, guys! I think, it’s time to show you our new project that we’ve been working on during the last months. Meet Storytale, a web-based illustration platform. The special place with over a thousand illustrations about business, lifestyle, medicine, and IT world by monthly or yearly subscription getting new illustrations every week. This is your new assistant that was born to make your work super easy and pleasant. Just a few clicks and you can experiment with your website (or App, or whatever you want) style and mood. Storytale is: 🎨 hundreds of vector and 3D illustrations available by subscription 🕓 download anytime 🤝 commercial and personal license 💎 the most popular categories of illustrations 🖌 trendy chick and traditional styles for any taste 🆓 free illustration packs 🔔 updates weekly 🌟 custom order option Aaand 🥁🥁 the perfect place for illustrators to sell their unique works and grow as creators. Catch promo code «maker20» and get 20% off for any subscription plan. Hurry up to subscribe, the next release is already on Thursday! We’re so happy to share Storytale with you and get any feedback in comments. Also, feel free to contact our support team with your thoughts and questions ❤️
Upvote (11)Share
Why project. Such a nice price to get access to 1k+ illustrations. <3
Upvote (4)Share
Maker
@kahharovasad Thaaaanks!
It was supposed to happen! Excellent work
Upvote (2)Share
@azamat_ivanov Thank you very much, Azamat 🥰
Awesome illustrations for a fair price. Love your work. Good job!