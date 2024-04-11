Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
StorySpec
StorySpec
Transform User Stories into Comprehensive Specs in Seconds
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Perfect for product managers, developers, QA specialists, and anyone involved in the software development lifecycle. If you're looking to enhance efficiency, clarity, and alignment in your projects, Story Spec is your go-to tool.
Launched in
Productivity
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
by
StorySpec
AssemblyAI
Ad
Multilingual Speech AI model trained on 12.5M hours of data
About this launch
StorySpec
Transform User Stories into Comprehensive Specs in Seconds
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
StorySpec by
StorySpec
was hunted by
Manish Shivanandhan
in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Manish Shivanandhan
. Featured on April 12th, 2024.
StorySpec
is not rated yet. This is StorySpec's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report