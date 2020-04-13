Discussion
Kaustubh Katdare
Maker
StoryMakers is a result of our belief that total strangers can create something awesome together! The idea is very simple. Anyone can start a story/poem by writing a title and 21-word opening lines. Others can then suggest the next lines (up to 21 words) called "snips". Of course, they can like the snips contributed by others; which help the story initiator decide which snip to accept. Accepted snip becomes a permanent part of the story, and the story can then be extended further. The MVP was built in about 8 days. Give it a try! If you have questions, I'll be happy to answer. Sincerely, Kaustubh Katdare
