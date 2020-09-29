Storyly 2.0
Engage users with interactive storytelling inside your app
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Murat GOLCUHead of Product @Migros
Perfect! It is really amazing tool for marketers to increase engagement. We have been using v1.0 for 3 months it is increased %32 of product and campaign engagement. We are ready for upgrade Storyly 2.0... Thanks Storyly TEAM.
Share
Upvote (21)
hi @murat_golcu1 thanks a lot for your support. Great results indeed 📈 Can't wait to see you in Storyly 2.0 🤩
UpvoteShare
Hello Hunters 👋 8 months ago we launched Storyly with humble beginnings. It was a great start to a journey with big dreams. Since then we worked hard, talked a lot with our customers and significantly improved our platform. As we explored the domain of in-app engagement, we saw that our users had some common challenges like increasing event activity and feature adoption, maintaining two-way communication, and more. So far, Storyly addressed those challenges. Since we're live, we saw great results from our users. We've seen an increase in user engagement (15% in core event activity) and improvement in retention rate (10% in Day-7 retention) while interactive stories achieved up to 75% response rate. We have many kinds of users from different verticals in Storyly and they are very creative in using our platform, even more than we imagined. Today, we're launching Storyly 2.0. It embraces what makes a mobile experience immersive and engaging: interactive storytelling. With Storyly 2.0 you can add interactive components to any kind of content, whether it is an image or video, short-form or long-form, and publish it inside your app. Moreover, we developed various ways to simplify the content creation process. Here's what's new in Storyly 2.0: ⚡️Improve your communication with your users with new types of interactions like poll, multiple choice question, countdown and emoji slider. 📺 Create interactive videos by placing different interactions at the different sections of your video and drive action. 🎨 Empower your creativity with a more powerful Storyly Studio. 🤖 Automate your story creation via RSS feeds and auto-syncing Instagram stories inside your app. 🏷 Label your content based on your user segments and let your users have relevant and meaningful experiences. 💌 Make your stories sharable and let your users share your content with their friends and families. With the very simple integration of lightweight Storyly SDK, you'll have the power to maintain your communication with your users, build engaging experiences and deepen your connection with them. We've a long road ahead and would really appreciate your feedback. 👀 P.S. Once Storyly is live in your app, we offer our Growth Plan free for 3 months 😉
Share
Upvote (22)
It seems so simple to use, I am quite interested in seeing how well I can translate it to my business! Congrats guys for the launch, going to try it right away 🚀
Share
Upvote (9)
hi @merlin_laffitte 🌟 It’s great that you feel this way about Storyly! We can’t wait to witness the power of interactive stories in your business! 👀
👍
Best of luck guys! Activating users is a great feat to resolve, considering it's usually a headache