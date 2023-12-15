Products
storyflash Audio Suite

Your syntehtic Podcast solution

Free Options
Embed
The growing demand can hardly be scaled manually. We offer an automated process that reads your news content, transforms it into audio content using synthetic voices, and distributes it on the most popular platforms within seconds.
Launched in
Productivity
Social Media
Audio
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We´d happy to receive feedback from you guys."

The makers of storyflash Audio Suite
About this launch
0
reviews
12
followers
storyflash Audio Suite by
was hunted by
Pascal Hohmann
in Productivity, Social Media, Audio. Made by
Pascal Hohmann
. Featured on December 18th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Audio Suite's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-