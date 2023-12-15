Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
storyflash Audio Suite
storyflash Audio Suite
Your syntehtic Podcast solution
Visit
Upvote 9
3 months free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The growing demand can hardly be scaled manually. We offer an automated process that reads your news content, transforms it into audio content using synthetic voices, and distributes it on the most popular platforms within seconds.
Launched in
Productivity
Social Media
Audio
by
Audio Suite
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We´d happy to receive feedback from you guys."
The makers of storyflash Audio Suite
About this launch
Audio Suite
Your synthetic Podcast solution
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
storyflash Audio Suite by
Audio Suite
was hunted by
Pascal Hohmann
in
Productivity
,
Social Media
,
Audio
. Made by
Pascal Hohmann
. Featured on December 18th, 2023.
Audio Suite
is not rated yet. This is Audio Suite's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report