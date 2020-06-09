  1. Home
StoryChief

Publish your videos, social posts and articles multichannel

Use StoryChief to organise your content marketing and multichannel lead generation. Receive 10x more leads by distributing your content more efficiently, and save up to 6 hours on collaboration and approvals.
Belgian startup StoryChief raises €1.1 million to support content editors and marketersGhent-based StoryChief, a platform that streamlines blogs and social posts, has raised €1.1 million to develop its technology further, increase sales efforts and support more content editors. StoryChief was founded in 2017 by Valeri Potchekailov, Gregory Claeyssens, and Brik De Maeyer. After runn
Valeri Potchekailov
Valeri Potchekailov
Maker
Pro
Hi there Product Hunt people! With StoryChief you can create content campaigns that are multi-format and multi-channel. Mix and match blog posts and stand-alone social posts all-in-one tool! Stories, images, links, videos, ... you name it, we publish it to all of your favorite channels with one click. WE WOULD LOVE YOUR FEEDBACK! Some of our other cooler features (because we personally love them all) allow you to: 🤝 Optimize SEO of your copy 👯 Collaborate on your content 📆 Plan content in the Content Calendar 🚀 Gather multichannel results in one dashboard Please sign up for a free account and start throwing your thoughts right at us, both good and bad. We are here to answer your questions all day long.
